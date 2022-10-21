Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $332,000 Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 541.3% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $852,282.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 69,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,768.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $852,282.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 69,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,768.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David A. Gardella sold 74,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $3,131,755.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,299.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.54. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.18% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.