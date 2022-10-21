Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 84,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 17,360 shares in the last quarter. 51.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $4.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $545.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $10.93.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 89.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.00%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Further Reading

