Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,580,000 after acquiring an additional 452,809 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 68.1% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,076,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,963,000 after acquiring an additional 436,257 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,038,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,017,000 after acquiring an additional 332,931 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2,130.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,908,000 after acquiring an additional 317,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $20,130,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $75.79 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,132,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,667,511 shares in the company, valued at $94,431,147.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,442,000 over the last ninety days. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBKR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

