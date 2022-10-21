Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $337,000 in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAR. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 737.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $229.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.20.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $180.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.09. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.83 and a 1-year high of $545.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.36.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 477.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 46.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total transaction of $263,757.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

