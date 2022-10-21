Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $340,000 in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 427,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 416,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in A10 Networks by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 84,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in A10 Networks by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in A10 Networks by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.90. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $19.05.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.74 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,628 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $97,763.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,332,575.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,628 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $97,763.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,332,575.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 1,994 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $30,348.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,838 shares in the company, valued at $956,394.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,886 shares of company stock worth $1,534,297. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

