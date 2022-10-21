Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 672.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RCII shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stephens lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

RCII stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $58.79.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 46.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 191.55%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

