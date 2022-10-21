Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $255,000 Investment in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after acquiring an additional 631,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,334,000 after acquiring an additional 96,832 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after acquiring an additional 463,415 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,599,000 after acquiring an additional 605,392 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,312,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,805,000 after acquiring an additional 231,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of GO stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of -0.06. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $116,046.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,386. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $116,046.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,386. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $65,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,310 shares of company stock worth $11,211,778 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.