Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $105,977,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $90,427,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $71,324,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $10,815,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $9,088,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Azenta stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $124.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average is $64.59.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 391.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson bought 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,901.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,506.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZTA. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Azenta to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

