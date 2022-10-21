Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 63,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 53.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 167,752,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,043,000 after buying an additional 58,302,509 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 35.4% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 87,358,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,063,000 after buying an additional 22,824,417 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at $52,022,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 32.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,920,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,474,000 after buying an additional 3,613,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,000,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after buying an additional 202,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

DNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.41.

In related news, insider Marie E. Fallon sold 102,254 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $332,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,485.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 211,829 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $529,572.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,559,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,398,082.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marie E. Fallon sold 102,254 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $332,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,485.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,441,888 shares of company stock valued at $6,958,299 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $2.47 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.84.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $144.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 549.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

