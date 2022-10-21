Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toast alerts:

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $31,018.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,486.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $31,018.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 2,450,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $37,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,168,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,992,081.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,655,530 shares of company stock valued at $41,791,088 in the last quarter. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toast Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TOST stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.63 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 22.86%. Research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.72.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.