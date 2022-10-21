Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 556 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Safehold were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 34.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 17.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 725.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFE. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Safehold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Safehold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Safehold Stock Performance

SAFE stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.57. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $80.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Safehold had a net margin of 39.65% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $64.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

Safehold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

