Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 6,369 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $126,555,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,184,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,142,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,163 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,326,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $36,835,000. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.85. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $50.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $466.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.24 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 99.14% and a negative return on equity of 88.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DraftKings from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.08.

About DraftKings

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

See Also

