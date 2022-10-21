Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth about $61,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 37.0% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 326,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 88,352 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth about $3,493,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth about $45,495,000. Institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.75 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $1,445,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,396,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,261,922.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 2,561,716 shares of company stock valued at $31,406,162 in the last 90 days. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $327.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is -220.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Further Reading

