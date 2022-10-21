Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,808 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. H Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 12,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,440,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,032,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,536,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,553,000 after purchasing an additional 270,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,985,000 after purchasing an additional 216,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,208,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,021,000 after purchasing an additional 210,360 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOG opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.44. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HOG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

