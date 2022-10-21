Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 472 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,312,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 21.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 58,218 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 43.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 76,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 76.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 174,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 75,297 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at Sonic Automotive

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $1,203,123.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 190,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,468.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 54,670 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $3,039,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,012,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $1,203,123.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 190,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,468.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,580 shares of company stock valued at $8,110,352. 36.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 5.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sonic Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on Sonic Automotive to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of SAH opened at $41.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.93. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.07). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 11.27%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.