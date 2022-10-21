Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 6,277 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,355 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,277 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 184.6% during the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 43,704 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 28,350 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company has a market cap of $405.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.70. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $30.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The retailer reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($1.63). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,664.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,896 shares in the company, valued at $6,488,441.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,029,664.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares in the company, valued at $6,488,441.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,852,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BBBY. Raymond James cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading

