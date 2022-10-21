Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 870 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

TrueBlue Price Performance

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a market cap of $724.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.49.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TrueBlue had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TrueBlue Profile

(Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.