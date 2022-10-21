Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 381.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,961,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 37,563 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,698,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,488,000 after purchasing an additional 89,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.18 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 19.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

