Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.20

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.20 and last traded at C$4.24, with a volume of 5111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Maverix Metals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.27. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$614.57 million and a P/E ratio of 46.33.

Maverix Metals Dividend Announcement

Maverix Metals ( TSE:MMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$18.12 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

