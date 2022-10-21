Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.20

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.20 and last traded at C$4.24, with a volume of 5111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.
Maverix Metals Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.27. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$614.57 million and a P/E ratio of 46.33.
Maverix Metals Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.
About Maverix Metals
Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
