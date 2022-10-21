Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Gap Up to $20.84

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.84, but opened at $21.33. Maxar Technologies shares last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 790 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAXR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Maxar Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.89 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 2.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 6.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3,768.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

