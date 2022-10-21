McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) COO Sells $160,582.24 in Stock

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $72.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.