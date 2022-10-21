Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) EVP Sells $72,526.99 in Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $72,526.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,997.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mercury Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

Mercury Systems stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 239.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $289.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 277.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercury Systems



Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

