Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Lowered to $195.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $240.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $214.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $218.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.93.

META opened at $131.53 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $122.53 and a 52 week high of $353.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.32. The firm has a market cap of $353.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,471,276 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

