MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,639 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of MetLife worth $54,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 89.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average is $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.02. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

