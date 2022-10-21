MKM Partners Increases World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target to $90.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at MKM Partners from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s current price.

WWE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Northcoast Research cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.40.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $76.48 on Wednesday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.11.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $378,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $458,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 105.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,094,000 after purchasing an additional 599,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

