ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 69,118 shares.The stock last traded at $89.36 and had previously closed at $90.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “initiates” rating on shares of ModivCare in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on ModivCare to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ModivCare

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.56. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $631.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in ModivCare by 28.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ModivCare by 66.7% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,695,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in ModivCare by 3.8% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 70,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ModivCare by 4.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

ModivCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.