MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Lifted to “Neutral” at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MDB. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $374.89.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $191.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.37. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $166.61 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,275 shares of company stock valued at $23,925,529 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 6.9% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.9% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

