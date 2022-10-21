Morgan Stanley Cuts Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $506.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $522.00 to $506.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $454.08.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $444.34 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

