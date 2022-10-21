Morgan Stanley Lowers Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $158.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.07.

NYSE:CCI opened at $126.80 on Tuesday. Crown Castle has a 1 year low of $124.36 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.36.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.06%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.6% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Crown Castle by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Crown Castle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

