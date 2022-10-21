M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $189.36, but opened at $176.94. M&T Bank shares last traded at $167.97, with a volume of 28,294 shares.

The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.45). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. Wedbush reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in M&T Bank by 77.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 712.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.31. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

