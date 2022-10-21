MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 451 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,970 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $227,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.

WBA opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

