MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 62,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

Aflac Price Performance

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,339,454. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFL opened at $59.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average of $58.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.