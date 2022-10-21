MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $144,000 Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.4% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 17.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 14,058 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 42.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.54. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.74.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 565.66% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.32 million. On average, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Ondrej Vlcek acquired 456,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at $75,659,568.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading

