MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $196,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 171.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lam Research by 43.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after buying an additional 279,193 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 38.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,812,000 after purchasing an additional 263,364 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its stake in Lam Research by 115.3% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 463,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,913,000 after purchasing an additional 248,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,066,932,000 after purchasing an additional 184,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lam Research by 34.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 605,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,372,000 after purchasing an additional 153,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $355.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $412.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.01. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 35.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Lam Research to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

