MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $379,000 Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $52,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $52,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 400.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $226.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.83 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.37.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 148.90%.

ESS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James reissued an “upgrade” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.44.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.