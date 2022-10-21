MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $389,000 Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,113,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,593,549,000 after buying an additional 102,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 18.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,889,000 after buying an additional 322,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,590,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,089,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,867,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 3.5 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $189.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

