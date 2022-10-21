MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in PVH were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in PVH by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 3.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in PVH by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PVH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PVH to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PVH to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

PVH Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:PVH opened at $47.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.15%.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.