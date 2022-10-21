MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 1,032 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $45.69 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.72.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.