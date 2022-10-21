MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 3,561 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,193,000 after buying an additional 890,148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,924,000 after buying an additional 268,311 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,742,000 after buying an additional 73,739 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,402,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,993,000 after buying an additional 55,542 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $61.63 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.45.

