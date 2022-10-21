MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 800 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 71.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $401.15 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $113.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $424.90 and its 200 day moving average is $419.99.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $623,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.11.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

