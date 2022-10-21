MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 15,408 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,169 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,408 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 119.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSK opened at $31.06 on Friday. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.75) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet cut shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,658.33.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

