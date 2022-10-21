MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 185 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after buying an additional 1,189,751 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,466,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,412,000 after buying an additional 400,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $796,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

ITW stock opened at $188.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.77 and its 200 day moving average is $197.44. The firm has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

