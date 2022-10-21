MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Trims Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 864.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $76.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.60.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Ameren’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEE. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

