National Bank of Canada FI Increases Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 11,933.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,882 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at about $58,287,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 7,579.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,419,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,841,000 after buying an additional 1,401,208 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,905,000 after buying an additional 1,220,456 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 553.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 810,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after buying an additional 686,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,595,000 after acquiring an additional 554,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIRT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Virtu Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of -0.01.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.90 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 40.56%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $93,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,785.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Recommended Stories

