National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 104.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOG opened at $33.99 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $549.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.08%.

NOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

