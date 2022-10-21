National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,355,000 after buying an additional 822,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after buying an additional 1,252,192 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,293,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,837,000 after buying an additional 63,496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,364,000 after buying an additional 27,088 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,805,000 after buying an additional 69,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 1.3 %

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.99.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $502.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.