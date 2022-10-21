Needham & Company LLC Raises DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Price Target to $19.00

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DZS from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get DZS alerts:

DZS Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DZS stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. DZS has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $383.54 million, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DZS

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). DZS had a negative return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DZS will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in DZS by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in DZS by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in DZS by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in DZS by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in DZS by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

About DZS

(Get Rating)

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.