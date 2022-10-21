Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $162.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $157.00 to $162.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 39.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.19.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $268.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.51.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCIA Inc bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $1,477,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Netflix by 29.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 26.0% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 22.4% during the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

