New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) PT Lowered to $48.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $54.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NFE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of NFE opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.61. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.63.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $584.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 29.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 111.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,891,000 after buying an additional 1,251,862 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 153.9% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,946,000 after purchasing an additional 724,709 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 579.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 445,250 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 243.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 300,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,077,000 after purchasing an additional 285,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

