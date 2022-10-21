New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 884 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Lithia Motors worth $11,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAD. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 244.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 81,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,333,000 after buying an additional 57,548 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.9% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $183.09 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.63 and a 12-month high of $349.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.90 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on LAD shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.83.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

